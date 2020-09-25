Bud Switzer Passes Away
It is our sad duty to report that Glidden “Bud” Switzer peacefully passed away on September 23rd, shortly after his 92nd birthday. The 2006 Citizen of the Year and a former 4th of July Grand…Read More
Press Release posted 9/18/20
Press release from City: Sierra Madre residents, I want to provide an update on the fire so people know the resources we have assigned in Sierra Madre, as well as what to expect this evening….
The City’s online resources regarding updates for the Bobcat fire can be found at www.cityofsierramadre.com/bobcat
Press Release Posted 7/2/20 – Mount Wilson Trail and Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from July 3 to 5, 2020. The full executive order can be found on the…
Press Release from CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife posted 6/13/19 – Wildlife officers have successfully released the sow (female bear) and cub that were captured in Sierra Madre after a scuffle with a resident and…
Press Release from CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife posted 6/13/19 – The adult black bear that scratched a man on his Sierra Madre property on June 10 was protecting her cub and not acting abnormally…
Press Release posted 6/11/19 – On June 10, 2019 at approximately 1:44 pm Sierra Madre Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hermosa Avenue. A woman called to report her neighbor had been bitten…
Posted 5/30/19 – Sierra Madre’s Lt. Kenneth Bell VFW Post 3208 held its annual Memorial Day Monday at Pioneer Cemetery. Post Commander Cindy Ohara greeted the guests in attendance, and introduced Rev. Thomas Baker, who…
Posted 5/26/19 – Photos of finishers in the first 90 minutes. Note – not all runners are pictured. Need to click twice to see larger pictures. For race results, click here.
Posted 5/26/19 – Photo gallery of shots from downtown before and during the race.
Posted 5/25/19 – Michael Eastburn (left) of Porter Ranch, CA. took first place in today’s Mt. Wilson Trail Race, with a time of 1:04:38. Second and third place went to Jacob Singleton of Glendora, and…
Posted 4/12/19 – On Saturday, March 30th, the Huck Finn Derby was held, following a Friday night camp-out. Click to see the picture larger.
Posted 3/17/19 – A few shots from today's car show…click twice to see it enlarged.