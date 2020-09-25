Obituaries September 25, 2020

Bud Switzer Passes Away

It is our sad duty to report that Glidden “Bud” Switzer peacefully passed away on September 23rd, shortly after his 92nd birthday. The 2006 Citizen of the Year and a former 4th of July Grand…

Uncategorized June 13, 2019

Bears Released Back Into The Wild

Press Release from CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife posted 6/13/19 – Wildlife officers have successfully released the sow (female bear) and cub that were captured in Sierra Madre after a scuffle with a resident and…

News June 13, 2019

Captured Bears To Be Released to the Wild

Press Release from CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife posted 6/13/19 – The adult black bear that scratched a man on his Sierra Madre property on June 10 was protecting her cub and not acting abnormally…

SMPD June 11, 2019

SMPD Responds to Call of Bear Attack

Press Release posted 6/11/19 – On June 10, 2019 at approximately 1:44 pm Sierra Madre Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hermosa Avenue. A woman called to report her neighbor had been bitten…